Lahaina Post Office to partially reopen this weekend with limited services

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina Main Post Office announced it will reopen for business this weekend but with limited services.

The organization said PO Box access and some street mail delivery will resume but retail services at the Honoapiilani building will still be unavailable.

Beginning Saturday, carriers from the Lahaina Main Post Office will resume mail delivery to addresses that are accessible and at which homes and mail receptacles are still standing.

Mail delivery to customers with PO Boxes at that office will also resume that day.

Also beginning Saturday, mail can be picked up from the dutch door in the lobby of the Lahaina Main Post Office by:

  • Customers with street delivery who reside in currently inaccessible areas
  • Customers whose homes or mail receptacles are no longer standing
  • PO Box customers of the Lahaina Downtown Post Office

This service from the dutch door will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The temporary mail pickup operation for Lahaina customers at the Wailuku Post Office, which had been in operation since the end of last week, will close at the end of day on Friday.

Retail services will resume at the Lahaina Main Post Office as soon as technical issues are resolved.

A photo ID is necessary for customers picking up their mail over the counter.

Displaced customers who would like to redirect their mail to new addresses are encouraged to submit their USPS Change of Address (COA) requests as soon as possible. COA requests can be submitted online or at a local post office.

For the latest service updates from UsPS, Lahaina customers can call the information line at (808)423-6000.

