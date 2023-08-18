Tributes
Lahaina family remembers beloved matriarch — ‘the boss’ — for her tough love and big heart

Donna Gomes, in the royal blue shirt, was the beloved matriarch of her family.
Donna Gomes, in the royal blue shirt, was the beloved matriarch of her family.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:19 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong. Independent. Tough.

Those were the words family members used to described their beloved matriarch, 71-year-old Donna Gomes, who was among those killed in the Lahaina wildfire.

In a remembrance post on Facebook, oldest granddaughter Tehani Kuhaulua said Gomes died just days shy of her 72nd birthday. Her body was found Lahainaluna Road, close to her home.

“Ask anyone who knew her or knew of her: She had a very strong, independent will about her,” Kuhaulua wrote, “but also the biggest heart — full of tough love.”

In fact, Kuhaulua added, some of her oldest friends knew here as “the bull.”

“No one could tell her what to do and in the end, not even the fires,” Kuhaulua wrote. “She will be deeply missed by so many. We love you from the bottom of our hearts.”

