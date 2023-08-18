Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry through Saturday, heavy rain possible starting Sunday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, with brief showers favoring mainly windward and mauka areas. The trades will increase beginning late Sunday and become breezy Monday through Tuesday as the remnant trough of former Tropical Cyclone Fernanda passes by to the south of the state. Deep tropical moisture associated with Fernanda will move into the eastern islands Sunday night, spread to the rest of the state Monday and Monday night, with drier conditions building in from east to west across the island chain on Tuesday. Some wet weather and locally heavy rainfall can be expected across windward areas, with leeward portions of the islands seeing some rain as well.

Small northwest swell will hold through Friday, then fade this weekend. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday with a slight reinforcement Sunday into early next week.

