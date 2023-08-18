Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FBI asks families of the missing for DNA samples to help with identification

Honolulu’s FBI office has sent members of its evidence response team to Maui to assist with the identification of fire victims.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s FBI office has sent members of its evidence response team to Maui to assist with the identification of fire victims.

While more than 100 people have died in the disaster, only a handful have been officially identified.

Maui evacuees begin moving into transitional housing as recovery operations continue

Retired FBI agent Tom Simon, who now owns Simons Investigations in Florida, said that it’s not going to be an easy process. “Burned bodies present a host of unique challenges,” he said, adding while the details can be graphic, they’re important to address so that families can get closure.

Simon said identifying fire victims may require fingerprint or DNA analysis.

“The FBI maintains the largest repository of fingerprint data in the world as well as the largest non commercial DNA database,” he said.

With hundreds of people still missing in the wake of the Lahaina wildfire, the FBI is asking relatives — specifically “parents, siblings, and children” — to get swabbed for DNA to assist the effort.

Maui County is moving its Family Assistance Center from the Kahului Community Center to the Hyatt Regency Kaanapali’s Monarchy Ballroom starting Friday.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who are not on Maui can call the FBI office at (808) 566-4300 or send an email to HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov with your contact information.

The FBI will provide instructions in an emailed response.

The FBI said in a statement that he DNA samples will not be retained and are for the “sole purpose” of helping with identification of victims.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
A remembrance list: Maui begins to name those who perished in Lahaina

Latest News

18-year-old Joa Navarro was at the outlets of Maui in Lahaina Tuesday afternoon when the fire...
A lesson for life: Teen fleeing the flames got help from his teacher
Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire...
New sensor data reveals dozens of power grid malfunctions when Maui wildfires began
A group of Hawaii chefs are cooking over 9,000 meals a day to feed the people of West Maui as...
This hui of chefs is serving up local comfort food to thousands of people in West Maui
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
A remembrance list: Maui begins to name those who perished in Lahaina