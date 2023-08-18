Tributes
$50,000 raised for family killed after RV hit tractor-trailer head-on

The Molander family was killed in an RV crash on an interstate highway.
The Molander family was killed in an RV crash on an interstate highway.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:15 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (Gray News) – Nearly $50,000 has been raised to help with funeral expenses for a family of four who was killed in a crash on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

According to police, a recreational vehicle blew a tire on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg just before 9 p.m.

The RV, which was towing a trailer, crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and hit a truck, which was towing double trailers.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The truck driver was identified as James Shade, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Those killed in the RV were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander, all of Middletown, Pennsylvania.

A GoFundMe for the Molanders says the family dog was also killed in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

