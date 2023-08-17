“We’ll be there”: Lahainaluna football ready to play if Maui high school football resumes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Maui public schools return to class on Wednesday, attention is moving toward the fall sports season.

Athletic Directors from the Maui Interscholastic league met this week for a potential return to play plan.

The MIL fall season, more specifically the football season was slated to start last weekend, but in the wake of the wildfires football was an after thought.

A big question mark is if Lahainaluna will be a part of that plan. The Luna’s campus was sparred in the catastrophe and the team says they’re ready to play if given the chance.

“We’ll be there and we’ll take, pick it up from where we left off.” Lahainaluna co-head football coach Dean Rickard told Hawaii News Now.

For Football, teams are required 10 days of practice prior to their first game and according to coach Rickard, their school officials are pushing to have the Lunas a part of this season.

“Everything is still up in the air, but they’re looking at potential solutions and trying.” Coach Rickard said. “All the Athletic Directors, the principals as well as the school superintendents are just trying to look for a way to, to hopefully allow, you know, the schools, and Lahainaluna to open up.”

The MIL would potentially play a condensed schedule with enough time to participate in the HHSAA state tournaments and the HHSAA standing by their side.

“Our board is ready to call a meeting as soon as they kind of figure out and decide what they want to do with the transfers or if the Lahainaluna participates or if they need time.” HHSAA executive director Chris Chun said. “We’re going to adjust whatever we need to adjust, we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure that they’re part of our fall tournament sports.”

More over, a return to play would offer athletes a sense of normalcy and refuge amid the tragic events.

“It’ll take their minds off it if only for a moment, you know, in that time or whatever, 3-4 hours that we’re together, you know, and sharing their experiences, sharing their thoughts, sometimes that can help in the healing process.” Coach Rickard said. “If you ask me how important it is, very, very important.”

As the Lunas wait to see if a return to play is possible, they remain hopeful.

“You get knocked down, you get back up again and just continue moving forward as we say Imua, Imua Mana Luna.”

The MIL Athletic Directors are set to meet again on Thursday morning with the hopes of coming to a decision by the afternoon.

