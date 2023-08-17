War Memorial Sports Complex, home of the Baldwin Bears, turned into shelter and donation site

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The War Memorial Sports Complex turned into a shelter and donation site in the wake of the wild fires on Maui.

Donations have flooding in from all over the State and the country.

Baldwin athletics have been volunteering their time since the and more broadly the entire Maui sports community has rallied in the wake of the tragedy.

The Bears football team was set to take on California school Edison yesterday just across the way at the stadium, but after the wildfires ravaged their home island, football became an afterthought.

They aren’t the only MIL team doing their part to help out but at War Memorial their presence is much appreciated.

“It’s amazing when we have youths volunteering, I think that speaks volumes.” Maui Mayor Richard Bisson’s wife Isabella Bisson told Hawaii News Now. “That means we’re doing something right.”

“That means even if we’re not here, they’ll be able to carry on and know what it means to care for others and be selfless givers at that. So to our high school athletic department and all of the students as well as the staff and many of the other volunteers who have been here with us.”

