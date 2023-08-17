University of Hawaii Athletics donates supplies amid Maui wildfires crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is doing their part in relief efforts for Maui in the wake of the devastation.

The UH football team hosting a donation drive during their fan fest this past weekend. They were able to collect about four carrier vans worth of supplies all shipped to the valley isle on Tuesday.

Head coach Timmy Chang saying that they wanted to find a way to help the people of Maui during this time.

The ‘Bows have multiple members of the team from Maui who were affected by the fires.

“We were just a small part but, you know, we wanted to know that we’re thinking about them, we love them.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “We have players, we have coaches, we’re one degree away of family members and friends over there.”

“So, it was a different week, I felt like the state really came together and try to help and we try to do our part too at the university.”

The ‘Bows continue to send their love and aloha to the people of Maui.

