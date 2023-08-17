Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

University of Hawaii Athletics donates supplies amid Maui wildfires crisis

The University of Hawaii is doing their part in relief efforts for Maui in the wake of the...
The University of Hawaii is doing their part in relief efforts for Maui in the wake of the devastation.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is doing their part in relief efforts for Maui in the wake of the devastation.

The UH football team hosting a donation drive during their fan fest this past weekend. They were able to collect about four carrier vans worth of supplies all shipped to the valley isle on Tuesday.

Head coach Timmy Chang saying that they wanted to find a way to help the people of Maui during this time.

The ‘Bows have multiple members of the team from Maui who were affected by the fires.

“We were just a small part but, you know, we wanted to know that we’re thinking about them, we love them.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “We have players, we have coaches, we’re one degree away of family members and friends over there.”

“So, it was a different week, I felt like the state really came together and try to help and we try to do our part too at the university.”

The ‘Bows continue to send their love and aloha to the people of Maui.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
One family in Alabama is mourning the death of their beloved sister, Carole Hartley, a longtime...
Mourning from afar: Alabama family remembers woman killed in Lahaina wildfire
Lahaina banyan tree
‘Only job I’ve ever had’: Man who cared for historic banyan tree returns to Lahaina
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters

Latest News

Lahainaluna wins 3rd straight D-II title over Kapaa, 34-32
“We’ll be there”: Lahainaluna football ready to play if Maui high school football resumes
Relief efforts for Maui continue in the islands and around the country, one former UH football...
Former UH football player rallies his community to help Maui
Volunteers have been coming together at Maui churches to help those impacted by the wildfire.
War Memorial Sports Complex, home of the Baldwin Bears, turned into shelter and donation site
Shane Victorino voiced his support and love for all affected by the devastating wildfires on...
Maui’s own Shane Victorino offers support to those devastated by wildfires back home