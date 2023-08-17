Tributes
‘There’s still life’: Nationwide effort underway to save Maui’s historic banyan tree

Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan tree that sits in the heart of Lahaina.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan tree that sits in the heart of Lahaina.

That’s according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources in their latest update on efforts to save Lahaina’s famed tree.

New video sent into our newsroom shows a process called “aeration.”

Crews are creating large holes and slices in the soil around the tree to help air, water and nutrients penetrate the soil.

“But as I say, right now, there’s still life under every one of these groups and in the mainstream,” said arborist Steve Nimz. “So that’s where we’re, that’s where our hope is.”

“Then the rest is up to the tree.”

Arborists say there are 36 aerial roots — branches that connect down from the edges of the tree into the ground.

The 150-year old-tree is said to be the largest banyan in the U.S.

