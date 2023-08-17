Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:10 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained
Search and rescue efforts in Lahaina
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 111 as Maui identifies more wildfire victims
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

Latest News

Lahaina residents are coping with losing loved and their town, all while facing uncertainty...
Residents struggle with haunting memories of the firestorm that claimed their town
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
Arborists are conducting a process called “aeration" where they create large holes and slices...
‘There’s still life’: Nationwide effort underway to save Maui’s historic banyan tree
Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained