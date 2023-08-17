State to hire third-party to conduct investigation of Maui wildfire prep, response

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office will hire a third-party private organization to conduct an independent investigation of the Lahaina wildfire.

The organization will assess the performance of agencies in preparing and responding to the wildfire that devastated Lahaina and other blazes that also tore through Maui.

Earlier, Lopez said her office would conduct the review.

The hiring of the independent organization with background in emergency management underscores the scale of the disaster and the mounting questions about government preparation for the wildfires, actions taken during the blaze, and the response.

“The information collected will be used to assess the performance in emergency preparedness as we are constantly looking for ways to improve,” Lopez said, in a news release.

“We intend to look at this critical incident to facilitate any necessary corrective action and to advance future emergency preparedness.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.