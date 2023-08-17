Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State to hire third-party to conduct investigation of Maui wildfire prep, response

State Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office will hire a third-party private organization...
State Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office will hire a third-party private organization to conduct an independent investigation of the Lahaina wildfire.(WECT)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office will hire a third-party private organization to conduct an independent investigation of the Lahaina wildfire.

The organization will assess the performance of agencies in preparing and responding to the wildfire that devastated Lahaina and other blazes that also tore through Maui.

Earlier, Lopez said her office would conduct the review.

The hiring of the independent organization with background in emergency management underscores the scale of the disaster and the mounting questions about government preparation for the wildfires, actions taken during the blaze, and the response.

“The information collected will be used to assess the performance in emergency preparedness as we are constantly looking for ways to improve,” Lopez said, in a news release.

“We intend to look at this critical incident to facilitate any necessary corrective action and to advance future emergency preparedness.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

Latest News

Buddy Jantoc, pictured here with grandchildren, was among those killed in the Lahaina wildfire.
Family was his life. When he didn’t pick up, they knew something was wrong
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
A remembrance list: Maui begins to name those who perished in Lahaina
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained