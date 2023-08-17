In somber procession, families gather at morgue in hopes of news about loved ones

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the grim realities of this disaster is family members making trips to the county morgue to identify loved ones.

Family members have been showing up at the Maui Police Department forensic facility in Wailuku and although their loved ones haven’t been officially identified, they say they know in their heart that they’re here.

Some even brought tea leaf to line the perimeter for protection.

Tony and Brenda Keau came to MPDS forensic facility in Wailuku to pay their respects.

Tony says he knows deep down that his mother, 83-year-old Gwendaline who lived off Lahainaluna Road, is here.

“I feel sorry for the other families what they lost they lost they family, they homes... and Maui is hurting.”

One by one, Matson containers showed up to the facility on Tuesday. Morgue operation specialists loaded and offloaded human remains into two of them.

Officials say some containers are full of extra supplies that were brought in to handle the magnitude of this catastrophe.

Maui resident Michael Richter lost his home during the fire and his stepdad, 79-year-old James Smith.

“He’s gone. I just want to identify the body,” said Richter. “[I] haven’t slept in six days and I just like, I said I just want to identify his body and put them at rest.”

Richter told Hawaii News Now he spotted a video taken by Danny Yuckert on the news the other night.

It shows his stepfather leaning up against the rocks still alive with his dog “Bacon” and his wife.

“He was in the water with a bucket throwing it over all them my dog would catch on fire, she would throw water on him. My stepdad would start getting hot, she throw water on him then she’d go down in the water and poured on herself and then started throwing it back for five hours. She said she’s done this until the police came. And the firefighters said I’m taking you with me and stay here and die with your dog where you’re coming with me and he threw her over his shoulder and took off.”

His dad didn’t make it.

Yuckert took care of Bacon for hours but the pup was eventually left behind.

Richter went back the next day to find him.

“I just screamed his name one last time and he just popped up,” Richter recalled. “His eyes were just shut and he was black.”

He says although Bacon’s body and paws are burned, he’s home and he’s happy.

“100% the hand of God because there was so much death everywhere,” Richter added.

“Everywhere.”

