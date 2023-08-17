Tributes
A remembrance list: Maui begins to name those who perished in Lahaina

Maui Wildfire Disaster
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The devastation in Lahaina is unprecedented in the state’s history — a death toll larger than any U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

As remains are recovered, Maui County is notifying families and releasing the names of the victims.

Here is that list, updated daily:

  • Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina
  • Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina
  • Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina
  • Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina
  • Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina

