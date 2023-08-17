A remembrance list: Maui begins to name those who perished in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The devastation in Lahaina is unprecedented in the state’s history — a death toll larger than any U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

As remains are recovered, Maui County is notifying families and releasing the names of the victims.

Here is that list, updated daily:

Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina

