Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in

Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A man in Nevada caught an unusually massive fish in the Humboldt River.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.

The department said the fish was over 36 inches long with a 23-inch girth.

Gonzales caught the fish on the Humboldt River in Eureka County in central Nevada.

Gonzales told the department it took him over an hour to reel the massive fish in.

Officials said it was a record for the area.

Carps, on average, weigh between 8 to 10 pounds, but they can grow much larger. The world record catch was landed in 1987 when a carp weighing 75 pounds, 11 ounces was caught in France.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Search and rescue efforts in Lahaina
Recovery teams have searched 40% of Lahaina for remains as death toll stands at 111
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

Latest News

Search and rescue efforts in Lahaina
Recovery teams have searched 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
Maui County forensic facility
In somber procession, families gather at morgue to gather news about loved ones
As recovery continues, the work of searching for remains in the wreckage that was Lahaina’s...
HNN News Brief (Aug. 17, 2023)
Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state.
‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
At least 3 of those killed in Lahaina wildfire were residents of senior housing complex