Man, 24, dead after crashing into a tree in Makakilo overnight

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person died following a crash in Makakilo Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 on Makakilo Drive and Kohohale Street.

Investigators said a 24-year-old man was driving northbound when he suddenly veered left of the roadway, jumped the curb, and crashed into a tree in the center median.

The vehicle was so mangled that firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to remove him.

HPD said the driver was using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

They add that it appears that speed may be a factor in this collision, but its unknown if the driver was under the influence.

This marks Oahu’s 36th traffic death this year compared to 29 this same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.

