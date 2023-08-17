Tributes
At least 3 of those killed in Lahaina wildfire were residents of senior housing complex

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(State of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three of those killed in the Lahaina wildfire were residents of a low-income senior housing complex in Lahaina, officials have confirmed.

Meanwhile, a fourth tenant of Hale Mahaolu Eono in Lahaina is also missing.

In a statement, administrators of the housing complex said 22 residents are safe.

Among the residents of the complex who were killed: Buddy Jantoc, a beloved grandfather and musician. Loved ones say they’d been trying to reach him for news when the worst was confirmed.

Family was his life. When he didn’t pick up, they knew something was wrong

“We are deeply saddened by reports of the passing of Hale Mahaolu tenants in the recent wildfires in Maui,” said Grant Chun, Hale Mahaolu executive director, in a news release.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and loved ones. We are here to provide any necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.”

The complex said that on the morning of the wildfire, staff when door-to-door, alerting tenants they may need to evacuate. Later that day, the area got very hot and smoky.

The complex said the resident manager decided to evacuate with his wife and encouraged four people remaining on the property to leave with him. They didn’t, administrators said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

