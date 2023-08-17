Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 31 veterans from the Quincy, Illinois area flew to Washington on Thursday aboard the 66th Great River Honor Flight mission, to see war memorials built in their honor.

They stopped by the Korean, Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials.

Looking at names on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall certainly brought back some tough memories for some on the trip like brothers Roy Benner and Kenny Benner

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. It’s an honor to come and see even the ones that did not get to come home and honor the ones that have come home, it’s emotional,” said Roy Benner.

The trip also brought together many veterans together who had never met before like Bill Graham and Randolph Rudd, and forged new friendships.

“All these guys. I didn’t know any of them. So now I’ve got 30 new friends,” said Graham.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie and all branches and everybody coming together,” said Rudd.

Great River Honor Flight will fly back here to Washington next month and in October so more veterans get a chance to see the memorials.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Search and rescue efforts in Lahaina
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 111 as Maui identifies more wildfire victims
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

Latest News

Search and rescue efforts in Lahaina
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 111 as Maui identifies more wildfire victims
Linda Pistun skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high...
10-year-old aspiring astrophysicist taking college course in Mandarin Chinese
“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, CNN)
Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo
“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, CNN)
Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo