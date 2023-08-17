Tributes
Former UH football player rallies his community to help Maui

Relief efforts for Maui continue in the islands and around the country, one former UH football player is doing his part.
Relief efforts for Maui continue in the islands and around the country, one former UH football player is doing his part.(Kody Afusia)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relief efforts for Maui continue in the islands and around the country, one former UH football player is doing his part.

Kody Afusia spent four and a half years on the offensive line for the Rainbow Warriors and in the wake of the wild fires, the former guard knew what he had to do — get to work.

Afusia organized donation drives this past weekend in his home state of California, able to fill up multiple trucks set to be shipped off to Maui through a partnership with some longshore shipping companies.

“With all the things already happening, like the supply hub is already in place, which is awesome, for me, I’m like, man, it’s simple for me to just figure something out and just get stuff and bring it.” Afusia told Hawaii News Now. “That’s the easy part really.”

On top of his time at UH, Afusia is currently the O-line coach at Edison High school, who was set to land in Maui this past Thursday for games against Baldwin and Lahainaluna, but once the team saw the scope of the situation, the trip was called off.

“It is so much bigger than football.” Afusia said. “We made sure to communicate that to the players, our players understood, families understood football’s on the back burner when it comes down to something like this, we’re all humans and we’re here to help each other at the end of the day.”

Afusia adds that Hawaii took him in as a hanai son and this is just one way that he can pay that back.

“I live in debt to Hawaii for the rest of my life and I love it.” Afusia said. “It’s a second home for me, second home for my family and in situations like this, it’s kind of, that’s where the support of, you know, the support needs to show.”

“Stay strong, I love you guys. I got family out there. Yeah, stay strong. We’re here, we’re working.”

