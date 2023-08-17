First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions expected through Saturday, more showers due Sunday through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shower activity will trend lower for all islands with more stable and drier air moving into the region through Friday as Tropical Storm Greg passes well south of the state. Wind speeds will decrease to moderate levels from Friday through the weekend as the ridge far north of the state weakens. Deeper tropical moisture, associated with remnants of former tropical cyclone Fernanda, will rise from east to west starting on Sunday. Humidity levels and rainfall activity will increase for all islands, favoring Maui and the Big Island, through Tuesday night. A return to more typical trade wind weather starts next Wednesday.

A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week. South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.