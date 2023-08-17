Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions expected through Saturday, more showers due Sunday through Tuesday

First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions expected through Saturday, more showers due on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions expected through Saturday, more showers due on Sunday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shower activity will trend lower for all islands with more stable and drier air moving into the region through Friday as Tropical Storm Greg passes well south of the state. Wind speeds will decrease to moderate levels from Friday through the weekend as the ridge far north of the state weakens. Deeper tropical moisture, associated with remnants of former tropical cyclone Fernanda, will rise from east to west starting on Sunday. Humidity levels and rainfall activity will increase for all islands, favoring Maui and the Big Island, through Tuesday night. A return to more typical trade wind weather starts next Wednesday.

A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week. South shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Wahiawa brush fire
Road closures in effect as firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Wahiawa
Search and rescue efforts in Lahaina
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 111 as Maui identifies more wildfire victims
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Trade winds this week and tracking two tropical cyclones
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds through Thursday, more showers possible Sunday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend, more showers due on Monday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds lighten up for the weekend, more showers due on Monday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, mostly dry conditions persist
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, rainfall remains minimal