Firefighters responding to large brush fire in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm brush fire in Wahiawa.

HFD said the 911 call came in around 4 p.m. Tuesday near Hiwi Place.

Multiple crews responded to the scene as residents and drivers in the area said they could see large plumes of black smoke.

Wahiawa brush fire (_)

Officials have closed Wilikina Drive from Kemoo to Kaukonahua and Kamanaui Road from Wilikina Drive to Kamehameha Highway as crews work to contain and extinguish the brush fire.

HNN has reached out to authorities for more information on the size of the brush fire and whether or not any homes are threatened.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.