Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, "LAST OF THE BREED", AMBASSADOR ENTERTAINMENT, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (CNN) - A popular Texas zoo attraction is back.

It’s a two-headed snake and its return brings up a conundrum: What happens when the two heads disagree?

After over two years, he’s headed back. Both heads are ready to turn heads at the Cameron Park Zoo.

“They almost ignore each other,” said Brian Henley, reptile care supervisor at the zoo.

“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song.

The harmless western rat snake was found by a local resident and donated to the zoo when he was a few weeks old.

He has two different brains and has grown from 8 inches to 3 feet in seven years.

“The dominant head is the right head; however, the left head does have ideas of its own,” Henley said.

When Lefty goes one direction and Pancho goes the other, it’s trouble. The snake gets hung up on things and injures himself.

In 2021, the wound got so bad it had to be removed from the exhibit to be treated and to heal.

A waxy-looking substance on Lefty’s neck protects the injured area.

Both heads eat, but the dominant right sometimes drags Lefty away from a mouse meal.

The right head gets more to eat, though it all ends up in the same stomach.

The snake’s exhibit has been revamped, so there’s little to get stuck on.

And two heads are no reason Pancho and Lefty couldn’t enjoy romance once it’s older.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Search and rescue efforts in Lahaina
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 111 as Maui identifies more wildfire victims
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

Latest News

Linda Pistun skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high...
10-year-old aspiring astrophysicist taking college course in Mandarin Chinese
Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor
Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor
“Pancho and Lefty” were named after the country western song. (CAMERON PARK ZOO, CNN)
Famous 2-headed snake returns to zoo
Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor