Aiea mother arrested following murder of 2-month-old son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a investigation into the death of a 2-month-old on Oahu.

Authorities said on Aug. 7, a father found his infant son unresponsive. He rushed the baby from their home in Aiea to a nearby fire station.

There, HFD performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The baby was admitted into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

On Aug. 11, four days later, officials said the baby died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy revealed the death was homicide.

Upon further investigation, police arrested the child’s 21-year-old mother for second-degree murder.

She remains in custody as a suspect in the case. HNN has not yet obtained the suspect’s name.

