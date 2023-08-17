Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Aiea mother arrested following murder of 2-month-old son

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a investigation into the death of a 2-month-old on Oahu.

Authorities said on Aug. 7, a father found his infant son unresponsive. He rushed the baby from their home in Aiea to a nearby fire station.

There, HFD performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The baby was admitted into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

On Aug. 11, four days later, officials said the baby died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy revealed the death was homicide.

Upon further investigation, police arrested the child’s 21-year-old mother for second-degree murder.

She remains in custody as a suspect in the case. HNN has not yet obtained the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
One family in Alabama is mourning the death of their beloved sister, Carole Hartley, a longtime...
Mourning from afar: Alabama family remembers woman killed in Lahaina wildfire
Lahaina banyan tree
‘Only job I’ve ever had’: Man who cared for historic banyan tree returns to Lahaina
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters

Latest News

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.
HNN SPECIAL: ‘Stories of Survival’ showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
According to documents obtained by HNN Investigates, Andaya was in Waikiki at the Alohilani...
Maui’s emergency management director was at Oahu conference as wildfires raged
Wahiawa fire
Firefighters responding to large brush fire in Wahiawa
The administrator of Maui County’s Emergency Management Agency is again defending the decision...
Maui’s emergency response officials again defend decision to keep sirens silent
HNN File
Man, 24, dead after crashing into a tree in Makakilo overnight