She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rebecca Wimmer wants to return to Lahaina some day.

“I really want to be near people that I know and my history. I’m connected there,” she said.

She wants to go back even after reliving the terrifying events of last Tuesday.

First the power went out and she could smell smoke but not see it.

Then the winds picked up and she saw ash falling and igniting the leaves. That’s when she knew it was time to get out — but there was not warning.

“By then, the wind had pushed the smoke cloud down to street level and there was practically zero visibility,” Wimmer said.

She was able to drive away, barely able to see the taillights in front of her, and made it far enough away to beat the flames. But she finally had to stop.

“My phone had already died and then my car died,” she said. “I felt overwhelmed because I thought what else can go wrong, and how isolated I am, no connections.”

Wimmer spent the night in her car, and she spent the next two nights at the War Memorial evacuation shelter. She calls the set-up, care, and treatment of people and their pets impressive, but she felt the pull to go back and see first-hand what had become of her home.

“I saw ... it looked like a building had been cremated. There was nothing identifiable,” she said.

“Everything was powder.”

The retired teacher says some of her educator friends and parents of past students talked to each other and found her a small guest house. She can stay for a month for free.

One store gave her a discount and her car repair shop made a special show of aloha.

“While I’m sitting there waiting to get my car back, the employees went out and found me shoes and clothes,” she said.

