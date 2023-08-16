Tributes
President Biden, first lady to travel to Maui early next week to meet with wildfire victims

The death toll from the Lahaina wildfire increased to 106 on Tuesday as Maui County began to release the identities of those who perished.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:34 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims, first responders and federal, state and local officials.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the announcement Wednesday.

“In Maui, the President and first lady will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” Jean-Pierre said.

Her statement continued: “The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster.”

Federal team deployed to Maui to assist with mortuary operations, victim identification

President Biden’s planned visit comes as recovery operations continue in Lahaina.

Specialized personnel armed with more than 20 cadaver dogs are searching the wreckage of the historic town and in some cases finding the remains of entire families.

So far, Maui County has released the identities of two people killed in the blaze. At least three others have been identified, but the release of their names is pending family notification.

The death toll from the ferocious wildfire stands at 106, but is expected to continue to rise.

The White House said Gov. Josh Green advised the White House that search and recovery efforts “are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.”

This story will be updated.

