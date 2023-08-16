Officials: Honolulu District Courthouse closed for ‘necessary structural assessment’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu District Courthouse remains closed Wednesday for a “necessary structural assessment,” officials said.

The judiciary says the closure is being done “in an overabundance of caution” as a result of inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building Tuesday evening.

Officials said all Honolulu District Court cases in courtrooms 4B, 7A, 7B, 7D, 10A, 10B, 10C, and 10D will be rescheduled.

Family court cases scheduled to be heard in 8B, 8C, and 8D and new custody matters will be heard at Kaahumanu Hale on Punchbowl Street.

All other matters will be rescheduled.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due Tuesday to Wednesday.

Officials said hearings or trials that had to be cancelled will be rescheduled to the next available date.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.