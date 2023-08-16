Oahu vet rushes to Maui in effort to rescue animals in need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu veterinarian who rushed to Maui to help rescue animals is now being turned away.

Dr. Jenna Wallace says the Maui Humane Society was waiting for the county’s permission to enter West Maui on Friday.

Wallace couldn’t wait and joined a convoy to set up a vet station for injured and rescued animals at Napili Plaza.

She says other pet doctors didn’t arrive until Sunday.

“Some of these pet owners just need a vet to look at their animal and say it looks great because, for some people, this is all they have left,” said Dr. Wallace.

“I mean, I had a girl yesterday who’s living in her car, and her dogs are the only thing she has left, and so it’s not about saving, saving lives right now; it’s an emergency.”

After being vocal about her efforts Tuesday morning, she says she was asked to leave, and she calls it retaliation.

The Maui Humane Society told HNN that teams did visit Napali Plaza on Saturday.

In a statement, they said they had “serious concerns” about Wallace’s operation, claiming others found her “disrespectful and unprofessional” and witnessed her dispensing prescriptions without examining an animal.

In a press conference, the organization explained why they weren’t there sooner.

“We are working closely with the Maui Police Department to ensure that our teams are only working in areas that are clear and appropriate for us to be in,” said Dr. Lisa Labrecque with the Maui Human Society.

“As those areas continue to widen, we will be able to expand our scope of services.”

The humane society says it’s assisted nearly 100 animals from Friday-Monday in Lahaina, ranging from primary wellness care to emergency and critical care for severe injuries.

