Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu vet rushes to Maui in effort to rescue animals in need

An Oahu veterinarian says she was compelled to go into Maui's disaster zone last week, despite warnings from county officials.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu veterinarian who rushed to Maui to help rescue animals is now being turned away.

Dr. Jenna Wallace says the Maui Humane Society was waiting for the county’s permission to enter West Maui on Friday.

Wallace couldn’t wait and joined a convoy to set up a vet station for injured and rescued animals at Napili Plaza.

She says other pet doctors didn’t arrive until Sunday.

“Some of these pet owners just need a vet to look at their animal and say it looks great because, for some people, this is all they have left,” said Dr. Wallace.

“I mean, I had a girl yesterday who’s living in her car, and her dogs are the only thing she has left, and so it’s not about saving, saving lives right now; it’s an emergency.”

After being vocal about her efforts Tuesday morning, she says she was asked to leave, and she calls it retaliation.

The Maui Humane Society told HNN that teams did visit Napali Plaza on Saturday.

In a statement, they said they had “serious concerns” about Wallace’s operation, claiming others found her “disrespectful and unprofessional” and witnessed her dispensing prescriptions without examining an animal.

In a press conference, the organization explained why they weren’t there sooner.

“We are working closely with the Maui Police Department to ensure that our teams are only working in areas that are clear and appropriate for us to be in,” said Dr. Lisa Labrecque with the Maui Human Society.

“As those areas continue to widen, we will be able to expand our scope of services.”

The humane society says it’s assisted nearly 100 animals from Friday-Monday in Lahaina, ranging from primary wellness care to emergency and critical care for severe injuries.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 99 with hundreds still unaccounted for
Maui police say they’ve suspended a placard program designed to speed up access into West Maui...
Maui police suspend placard program after ‘non-essential’ people flood distribution sites
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
‘We are mourning’: Agencies pledge more disaster aid as Maui death toll rises to 96
Tropical Storm Greg and Hurricane Fernanda
Tropical Storm Greg forecast to pass south of islands, while Hurricane Fernanda weakens in E. Pacific

Latest News

President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
While many evacuees remain in shelters, others are now in the process of relocating to areas...
‘It was raining fire’: A Lahaina family escapes an inferno and finds refuge on Oahu
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui begins identifying wildfire victims, naming 2 Lahaina men as among those who perished
Volunteers have been coming together at Maui churches to help those impacted by the wildfire.
Parishioners put aside their own grief to help those devastated by Lahaina wildfire