‘Not everyone is fluent in English’: Philippine Consulate assists immigrants on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Philippine Consulate are on Maui providing emergency assistance amid the Lahaina wildfires.

Many Filipinos lost their passports or other important documents in the fire.

“It’s their means of identification and of course for the need to travel back to the Philippines,” said Consul General Emil Fernandez.

The team is also helping with the search for lost loved ones.

“Many of the people we’ve attended to are elderly or recent immigrants and not everyone is fluent in English language,” Fernandez said.

The team is leaving Maui on Wednesday, but plans to return soon with a larger task force.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.