‘My heart is for this island’: Volunteers at Maui churches help those impacted by wildfires

The service will start at 6pm and last an hour. Bishop Larry Silva from Hawaii Catholic Church and the Bishop Robert Fitzpatrick of the Episcopal Church.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite their own sadness, volunteers are coming together at Maui churches in an extraordinary effort to heal the community by helping families impacted by the devastating wildfires.

“From the moment that this started, we opened our doors of the shelter, as a place to feed people,” said Shannon Marocco, lead pastor at King’s Cathedral Maui.

“We’re receiving donations, giving to the families that have been horrifically just impacted by these Maui fires at our church. Volunteers and people from near and far have been coming into serve and the donations are overwhelming.”

At Sunday church services, grieving communities find reasons for hope

Checed Domingcil, a volunteer at King’s Cathedral, said he feels personally impacted by the disaster. He said his dad has been looking for former coworkers in Lahaina who are still missing.

“Being a volunteer here, I know a lot of people from this place that have lost their homes in the fire,” Domingcil said. “For me, being born and raised on Maui, my heart is for this island.”

Religious leaders from many Hawaii churches will be gathering Tuesday for a prayer vigil.

Bishop Larry Silva, from Hawaii Catholic Church, and the Bishop Robert Fitzpatrick, of the Episcopal Church, will be offering their prayers for the victims of the Lahaina Fires.

