At Maui’s forensic facility, shipping containers demonstrate scale of Lahaina’s heavy toll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten Matson containers are now positioned at the Maui Police Department’s Forensic Facility and an unknown number are being used to store wildfire victims.

Four of the containers came in on Tuesday afternoon, and officials say they’re holding supplies.

Michael Richter came to the facility on Tuesday in hopes of identifying his stepfather.

“He’s gone. I just want to identify his body,” he said.

Federal team deployed to Maui to assist with mortuary operations, victim identification

Governor: Multiple children among those who perished in Lahaina wildfire

“I haven’t slept in six days. And I just want to identify his body and put him at rest.”

Richter said his wife, his stepdad and dog — named Bacon — hid on the rocks near the water off Front Street as the ferocious blaze was ripping through the town.

He said a firefighter grabbed his wife and saved her life.

But his stepdad didn’t make it. He ended up finding his dog alive off Front Street the next day.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.