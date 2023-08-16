Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

At Maui’s forensic facility, shipping containers demonstrate scale of Lahaina’s heavy toll

Michael Richter said his wife, his step dad and dog - named Bacon — hid on the rocks near the water off Front Street.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten Matson containers are now positioned at the Maui Police Department’s Forensic Facility and an unknown number are being used to store wildfire victims.

Four of the containers came in on Tuesday afternoon, and officials say they’re holding supplies.

Michael Richter came to the facility on Tuesday in hopes of identifying his stepfather.

“He’s gone. I just want to identify his body,” he said.

Federal team deployed to Maui to assist with mortuary operations, victim identification

Governor: Multiple children among those who perished in Lahaina wildfire

“I haven’t slept in six days. And I just want to identify his body and put him at rest.”

Richter said his wife, his stepdad and dog — named Bacon — hid on the rocks near the water off Front Street as the ferocious blaze was ripping through the town.

He said a firefighter grabbed his wife and saved her life.

But his stepdad didn’t make it. He ended up finding his dog alive off Front Street the next day.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui police say they’ve suspended a placard program designed to speed up access into West Maui...
Maui police suspend placard program after ‘non-essential’ people flood distribution sites
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 99 with hundreds still unaccounted for
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
‘We are mourning’: Agencies pledge more disaster aid as Maui death toll rises to 96
Tropical Storm Greg and Hurricane Fernanda
Tropical Storm Greg forecast to pass south of islands, while Hurricane Fernanda weakens in E. Pacific

Latest News

Tracking two tropical cyclones
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
Volunteers have been coming together at Maui churches to help those impacted by the wildfire.
‘My heart is for this island’: Volunteers at Maui churches help those impacted by wildfires
One week after a wall of flames turned Lahaina town to ash, Maui County is faced with a...
Federal team deployed to Maui to assist with mortuary operations, victim identification