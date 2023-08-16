Tributes
A nonprofit dedicated to wildlife conservation finds a new mission: Delivering disaster aid

Nearly two dozen staff members have lost their own homes and lost loved ones to the fire, but are still trying to help others affected
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the Lahaina wildfire upended their operations, the Pacific Whale Foundation has shifted its work from wildlife conservation to donation distribution.

The non-profit has been using their six vessels to transport bottled water, food, fuel and camping gear to those stranded on Maui’s west side, such as Kaanapali.

The Pacific Whale Foundation has 177 employees.

Twenty-two of them lost their homes and many have loved ones who are missing.

That’s not stopping them from making the crucial supply runs.

Pacific Whale Foundation taking donations to Maui's west side
Pacific Whale Foundation taking donations to Maui's west side(Selket Kaufman | Pacific Whale Foundation)

“We’re just doing what we can to help,” said Dayna Garland, chief of staff at the Pacific Whale Foundation.

The Lahaina office and one of their vessels burned. The Maalaea location is where the donations are collected and then loaded onto the boats.

“We have resources available,” Garland said.

Lahaina harbor is still closed because of recovery efforts.

