Maui County releases identities of 2 Lahaina residents killed in wildfire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County began the dificult work Tuesday of releasing the identities of those killed in the wildfire that decimated historic Lahaina town.

The first two people to be identified were:

Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina

and Buddy Jantoc, 79, also of Lahaina

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families who are beginning to receive notifications about their loved ones,” said Mayor Richard Bissen, in a news release.

Autoplay Caption

“As a community, we offer our prayers of comfort in this most difficult time.”

As of Tuesday night, the death toll in the wildfire stood at 106 as hundreds remain unaccounted for. It’s the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.

Maui County said there are three additional individuals who will be publicly identified soon.

In Lahaina on Tuesday, the work of scouring burned-out structures for remains continues.

People with missing loved ones are being asked to provide DNA samples to help with identification.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.