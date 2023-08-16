Tributes
LIVE: Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 110, governor announces

Specialized personnel armed with over 20 cadaver dogs are searching the wreckage of the historic town and in some cases finding the remains of entire families.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more people were confirmed killed in the Lahaina wildfire on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 110, the governor announced at a news conference.

“Know that our hearts are with every family,” said Gov. Josh Green.

The death toll from the ferocious wildfire stands at 106, but is expected to continue to rise.

So far, Maui County has released the identities of two people killed in the blaze.

Officials on Wednesday said that 35 autopsies have been completed so far and seven people have been identified — five by fingerprints and two by DNA.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the White House announced that President Biden and the first lady will travel to Maui early next week to meet with wildfire victims, first responders and officials.

The visit comes as recovery operations continue in Lahaina, where specialized personnel armed with more than 20 cadaver dogs are searching the wreckage of the historic town and in some cases finding the remains of entire families in burned-out homes and cars.

