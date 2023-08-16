‘Stories of Survival’: HNN special showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss. To put the disaster into perspective, HNN has put together a new special that gathers the stories of survivors, relief workers and the community that’s struggling in the aftermath.
“Maui Wildlife Disaster: Stories of Survival” showcases the perseverance of the residents of West Maui — and highlights what everyone can do to help them recover.
