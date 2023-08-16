Tributes
Governor: Multiple children among those who perished in Lahaina wildfire

Gov. Josh Green offers the latest on Maui disaster response efforts, including seeking a moratorium on property sales and providing resources for survivors.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a tragic update on Tuesday, Gov. Josh Green has confirmed that multiple children are among those killed in the Lahaina wildfire.

The disaster is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

On HNN’s Sunrise, Green said recovery teams continue to find unimaginable scenes in Lahaina.

In one case, a family of four was found in a burned-out vehicle. In another, the bodies of seven people were discovered in a single home.

“Some of the sights are too much to share just from a human perspective,” Green said.

The death toll from the fire that destroyed Lahaina town stands at 99, but authorities have warned that number will almost certainly rise.

