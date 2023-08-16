First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds lighten up for the weekend, more showers due on Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds through Thursday, and then trade winds decrease in strength from Thursday night through the weekend allowing land and sea breezes to expand across terrain sheltered leeward areas. Passing showers will develop mainly along windward and mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning hours tonight as a weak low level trough moves slowly westward through the islands. Drying trends are forecast from Wednesday night through Friday, and then back to passing overnight showers this weekend. Deeper tropical moisture with increasing shower trends may develop by next week Monday and Tuesday, as a remnant trough associated with former tropical cyclone Fernanda moves westward through the Hawaii region.

A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week. A small south swell may boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average early next week.

