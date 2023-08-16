Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds lighten up for the weekend, more showers due on Monday

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend, more showers due on Monday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend, more showers due on Monday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds through Thursday, and then trade winds decrease in strength from Thursday night through the weekend allowing land and sea breezes to expand across terrain sheltered leeward areas. Passing showers will develop mainly along windward and mountain slopes in the overnight to early morning hours tonight as a weak low level trough moves slowly westward through the islands. Drying trends are forecast from Wednesday night through Friday, and then back to passing overnight showers this weekend. Deeper tropical moisture with increasing shower trends may develop by next week Monday and Tuesday, as a remnant trough associated with former tropical cyclone Fernanda moves westward through the Hawaii region.

A series of small reinforcing northwest swells will keep north shore surf up above typical summertime flat levels through the remainder of the work week. A small south swell may boost south shore surf up close to the summertime average early next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
One family in Alabama is mourning the death of their beloved sister, Carole Hartley, a longtime...
Mourning from afar: Alabama family remembers woman killed in Lahaina wildfire
Lahaina banyan tree
‘Only job I’ve ever had’: Man who cared for historic banyan tree returns to Lahaina
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 99 with hundreds still unaccounted for

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Trade winds this week and tracking two tropical cyclones
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, mostly dry conditions persist
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, rainfall remains minimal
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, rainfall remains minimal through Friday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 15, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Weather is calm for now, more cyclones are approaching from the East...
First Alert Forecast: Slightly stronger winds due tomorrow, rainfall to remain minimal