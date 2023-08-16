Tributes
FEMA has distributed more than $2M in aid to wildfire survivors so far

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA says it has approved about $2.3 million in cash or housing assistance so far for Maui wildfire evacuees, including more than $798,000 fir rental assistance.

Approximately 1,331 households have received the help. Evacuees can apply for $700 in cash assistance and a program that will cover the cost of a hotel or vacation rental.

Meanwhile, more than 4,400 households have registered for FEMA federal disaster assistance.

FEMA field teams in Hawaii are opening a joint disaster recovery center for survivors to meet face-to-face with FEMA specialists and access other federal and state resources.

Survivors can also register for FEMA aid by calling 800-621-3362, by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App.

For more details, click here.

