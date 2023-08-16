Tributes
Federal team deployed to Maui to assist with mortuary operations, victim identification

FEMA announced it's deployed two additional teams to help families bring home the remains of their loved ones.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One week after a wall of flames turned Lahaina town to ash, Maui County is faced with a daunting task: Finding and identifying every person who died.

While 101 people have been confirmed killed, the final human toll of the disaster is still not known.

Hundreds of men, women and children are still missing and many are feared dead.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult mission and patience will be very important,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary of Response Jonathan Green.

Meanwhile, the federal government has deployed a federal disaster mortuary operations response team along with a victim identification team to Maui.

Personnel will be working with the Maui County Coroner’s Office in an effort to return the remains of victims who perished in the fire to their families.

Those teams are made up of 75 people, including coroners, pathologists, and x-ray and lab technicians. A portable morgue also arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The unit consists of all the equipment needed for victim identification and processing remains.

“We are augmenting and supporting the Maui corners office. We will be supplementing their staff and their facility with our staff and equipment,” Green said.

Over the weekend, Maui’s Police Chief put out a plea to the community, asking those whose loved ones are unaccounted for to provide DNA samples at a Family Resource Center.

“We need you to do the DNA test. We need to identify your loved ones,” he said.

Members of the federal victim identification team will be onsite helping collect samples. Officials say they’ll be closely monitoring progress and are prepared to bring in more personnel if needed.

The FEMA teams have been deployed to several major disaster, including in the response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

