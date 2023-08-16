Family of 15 relocates to Oahu after escaping Lahaina wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Video captured by Humberto Cardenas showed apocalyptic skies above Front Street when the fire started roaring through Lahaina town.

Cardenas, his mother, and their pets were stuck in the frenzy of cars trying to evacuate while flames took over.

“It was just a few feet, like right next to our car,” Cardenas said. “Everything just catching on fire. The outlets had trees that were catching on fire. There was like the ashes coming down from Lahainaluna. There was fire just raining down. It was just raining fire. It was super scary.”

They sat in traffic for nearly an hour, choking on smoke.

SPECIAL SECTION: Maui Wildfires

“We didn’t know what to do,” Cardenas said. “We were just stuck. The car was getting, like, superheated, and my mom was telling me if you have to just grab the pets and just start heading that way by feet because we didn’t think we’d make it out.”

Also stuck was Humberto’s uncle, Armando Haro, who had his own view of the chaos near Lahaina’s Cannery Mall.

“The power lines start coming down on the road,” Haro said. “Like four in front of Cannery Mall. It was bad, looked like a movie, plenty black smoke coming down.”

Fortunately, Haro, Cardenas, and their immediate families made it safely to another relative’s home in Kaanapali.

Back on Oahu — another family member was frantically trying to get them off the island.

“I wanted them to be here that night,” Haro’s brother Pedro said. “I started sending messages, which I know they weren’t receiving — saying come here, come here tomorrow morning.”

Pedro grew up in Lahaina, where five of his family’s homes were lost in the blaze.

He says initially, some didn’t want to leave Maui.

“What was happening is they didn’t want to leave without each other,” Haro said. “So one brother would say, what am I gonna do with my car? Then say, I’m not gonna leave if he doesn’t leave. We on Oahu were desperate to have them here.”

So on Monday night, 15 of his relatives and their pets landed on Oahu.

Some will stay with him, others with friends and relatives around town.

Like so many, they’re still processing the destruction and don’t know if they’ll ever move back to Maui, but they’re thankful everyone is safe.

“This is not the way that we’re supposed to be together, but there’s a lot of families that can’t even say that,” Haro said. “There’s a lot of families that are still not together, and so we’ll take what we have. We’re blessed. We’re really grateful for all the people, and we’re together. That’s more than I can hope for right now.”

Pedro says his family has received significant support from the community, including a month of housing for two of his nieces, groceries, and relief supplies.

If you would like to also offer kokua, check out their GoFundMe here.

