Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:01 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

