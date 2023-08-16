Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say

Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A child has died after she was hit by a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood on Wednesday.

An 8-year-old girl was waiting for the bus with her brother, emerged from between two cars and was hit by a bus, police said.

The 911 call regarding the crash came in at 7:18 a.m. Crews performed life-saving measures, but the girl was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a statement about the girl’s death: “We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district. Due to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the district cannot release the identity of the student, however, we ask that each of you please keep this student and their loved ones in your thoughts during this unimaginable time.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
One family in Alabama is mourning the death of their beloved sister, Carole Hartley, a longtime...
Mourning from afar: Alabama family remembers woman killed in Lahaina wildfire
Lahaina banyan tree
‘Only job I’ve ever had’: Man who cared for historic banyan tree returns to Lahaina
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 99 with hundreds still unaccounted for

Latest News

TS Greg and TS Fernanda weakening as it churns westward toward island chain
Tropical Storm Greg to pass south of islands; Tropical Storm Fernanda weakens in E. Pacific
FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says
A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor...
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital helipad
North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border
The planned visit comes as recovery operations continue in Lahaina.
President Biden, first lady to travel to Maui early next week to meet with wildfire victims