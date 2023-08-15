With love and local flavors, chefs work to feed thousands impacted by Maui fires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In 2010, Washington-based chef Jose Andres founded the World Central Kitchen to rally those who know how to cook to feed those who need food in times of disaster and crisis.

The group is already up and running on Maui, preparing thousands of meals out of the kitchens at the University of Hawaii, Maui and distributing food to thousands of people staying shelters.

The school’s training kitchen has turned into an emergency food production assembly line.

“It feels good, it feels good to show up, it feels good to participate and my heart just goes out to these people who are suffering,” said Paul Fisk, one of the many volunteers cooking up meals.

Taylor Ponti is a private chef in Maui and teamed up with other local chefs and World Central Kitchen to meet a great need. Thousands of people without power, food and in many cases, their homes and loved ones.

“You know it feels really overwhelming and there’s a lot of people out there hungry, and it’s also gratifying to see so many people come together to help each other out,” Ponti said.

These meals are crafted with love and local flavors, which include cups of pork and pohole, a Hawaiian fern. The dishes served in to-go containers and will head out the door as soon as they’re made.

“We have Lahaina, we have churches were in town‚ it’s going to Maui High School as well,” Ponti added.

By the end of the day, the volunteers said they will have made 9,000 meals in this kitchen — and they’ll continue to do so as long as it is needed and their able.

