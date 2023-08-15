Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Thousands on Maui sign up for FEMA disaster aid as recovery efforts continue

A big takeaway from FEMA's briefing is that nearly one week after the fire, the federal government is still calling this mission a search and rescue operation.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six days after a wall of flames tore through Lahaina town, hundreds of people are still missing and loved ones are holding on to hope they’ll be found safe.

On Monday, FEMA officials continued to refer to the mission as a search-and-rescue operation, saying issues with communication may still be preventing some from reconnecting with family.

Lahaina wildfire: Here’s how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

“We anticipate there are people that moved to different locations either in Maui, different islands in Hawaii,” said Jeremy Greenburg, said FEMA director of Response Operations Division.

The Red Cross is assisting in reunification efforts.

A spokesperson said the agency received more than 2,500 calls into its call centers from people looking for loved ones. About 800 of those cases have been resolved.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

Meanwhile, the agency says it’s operating a total of five emergency shelters. As of Monday morning, there were 575 people living in congregate space.

“At this point we’re seeing more and more households transition out of shelters and find space with loved ones on island or another island,” said Chris Young, Red Cross senior director for operations for readiness. He added many more are choosing to camp in parking lots or sleep in their cars.

The federal government is urging survivors to sign up for FEMA assistance.

There are two programs up and running right now that can help with immediate needs.

Caption

One is called Critical Needs Assistance.

“It’s designed so survivors can apply for a one time $700 payment and this money can be used for any critical need. Food, water ... any other consumables that might be needed,” Greenburg said.

The other program is called the Transitional Shelter Assistance Program.

It enables survivors to stay in designated hotels. FEMA pays for the rooms so there’s no out of pocket expenses. People who are eligible can move in starting Monday.

There are three ways to sign up for FEMA assistance. You can use the FEMA app. You can also register online at disasterassistance.gov or you can call 1-800-621-3362.

As of Monday morning, more than 3,000 people had already applied.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
‘We are mourning’: Agencies pledge more disaster aid as Maui death toll rises to 96
Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
Maui police say they’ve suspended a placard program designed to speed up access into West Maui...
Maui police suspend placard program after ‘non-essential’ people flood distribution sites
Tropical Storm Greg and Hurricane Fernanda
Tropical Storm Greg on track toward south of islands, while Hurricane Fernanda weakens in E. Pacific

Latest News

Customers can also donate at American Savings Bank branches.
Kokua Maui: American Savings Bank donates $100,000 for recovery efforts
"The 'aloha spirit' is about community and about family and we’ve seen this here in ways that...
‘I’m never leaving’: The flames took so much from them, but not their resolve
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
LIVE: Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 99 as hundreds remain unaccounted for
The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed...
Lawsuit accuses HECO of negligence in wildfire that devastated Lahaina