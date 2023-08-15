Thousands on Maui sign up for FEMA disaster aid as recovery efforts continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six days after a wall of flames tore through Lahaina town, hundreds of people are still missing and loved ones are holding on to hope they’ll be found safe.

On Monday, FEMA officials continued to refer to the mission as a search-and-rescue operation, saying issues with communication may still be preventing some from reconnecting with family.

“We anticipate there are people that moved to different locations either in Maui, different islands in Hawaii,” said Jeremy Greenburg, said FEMA director of Response Operations Division.

The Red Cross is assisting in reunification efforts.

A spokesperson said the agency received more than 2,500 calls into its call centers from people looking for loved ones. About 800 of those cases have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the agency says it’s operating a total of five emergency shelters. As of Monday morning, there were 575 people living in congregate space.

“At this point we’re seeing more and more households transition out of shelters and find space with loved ones on island or another island,” said Chris Young, Red Cross senior director for operations for readiness. He added many more are choosing to camp in parking lots or sleep in their cars.

The federal government is urging survivors to sign up for FEMA assistance.

There are two programs up and running right now that can help with immediate needs.

One is called Critical Needs Assistance.

“It’s designed so survivors can apply for a one time $700 payment and this money can be used for any critical need. Food, water ... any other consumables that might be needed,” Greenburg said.

The other program is called the Transitional Shelter Assistance Program.

It enables survivors to stay in designated hotels. FEMA pays for the rooms so there’s no out of pocket expenses. People who are eligible can move in starting Monday.

There are three ways to sign up for FEMA assistance. You can use the FEMA app. You can also register online at disasterassistance.gov or you can call 1-800-621-3362.

As of Monday morning, more than 3,000 people had already applied.

