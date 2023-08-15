Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and county officials are offering new guidance on what’s needed to aid Maui wildfire victims.

State Rep Troy Hashimoto emphasizes the importance of donations to Maui.

“It takes everyone who donates, partnerships with the Federal, County, and state, as well as private partners to then figure out what has been donated gets to the correct people,” he said.

“After all, this is a marathon, not a sprint; the recovery time will be quite long; those of you who’ve not donated yet, there’s still time.”

Due to help from the community and Hawaii Food Alliance, over one million pounds of food and water were donated to Maui residents impacted by the fire.

Here are key takeaways:

Don’t ship donation items to Maui unless you have someone on the other end to receive it. If you still want to donate your items, donate them to community partners on Oahu, such as Hawaii Community Foundation and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Sort all donated items. Officials ask you to sort the items you donate and indicate what they are. If you cannot sort your items, donate them to community partners on Oahu.

Donate in-demand items. These items include non-perishable food items, specifically protein and vegetable items, water, handwashing stations, water totes to transport water, outdoor sinks, portable charging stations, wheelchairs, and tents.

No more clothing donations. There is a surplus of donated clothing items, and the organizations are still working their way through these items.

Don’t drop off items at the shelters. Officials say they are not accepting donations at the shelter sites and instead encourage you to donate them to the designated drop-off sites.

Monetary donations are still very appreciated. Officials encourage people who want to donate monetarily to check out the Hawaii Community Foundation and Maui Unitedway . Or check out our list of places to donate to here

Maui donation site is relocating

The Maui donation location is relocating from the War Memorial Complex to the old Sears location at Kaahumanu Mall drop-off site, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People impacted can pick up supplies at Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza for food, water, and other needs and supplies — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Looking to volunteer? Check out MauiStrong. Officials encourage individuals to check out Officials encourage individuals to check out MauiStrong for more information on volunteer opportunities and resources.

