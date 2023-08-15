Tributes
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat

Authorities say a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, was left outside by someone who had just stolen a car. (WSVN, VIEWER CELL VIDEO, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:43 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida teenager knew exactly what to do when he found a baby abandoned on the street in scorching hot weather.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, was left outside in the heat Sunday by someone who had just stolen a car. Thankfully, just a few minutes later, 16-year-old Jamichal Young found the boy.

“I just walked out of the house, and then, I saw a baby in the road,” Young said.

Young called 911, while he and his family made sure the little boy was OK.

“We changed his diaper ‘cause it was wet, and then, we got us some juice and stuff,” Young said.

A family member posted pictures on social media, and soon afterward, the little boy’s mother was there to pick him up.

“As she came here, she was crying. They was out here for a long time,” Young said.

The sheriff’s office says the baby was inside a car that was stolen just a few blocks away from where he was found. They believe the thief dropped the boy off – car seat and all – with temperatures well into the 90s.

“He could die from heat, [de]hydration. It’s too hot out here. I’m already sweating right now,” Young said.

The 16-year-old believes God guided him to help the child.

“If it wasn’t for God, I would have never been here. God was the one who made me want to come outside. God did,” he said.

Young’s father said he raised the teenager to always do the right thing, and he’s not surprised to see this happen.

“He came to me, and he said, ‘Dad, I think I did something good today.’ And I said, ‘I think so, too.’ If all of us could be loving to each other, it would be a beautiful world,” he said.

Authorities are still searching for the person who stole the car.

