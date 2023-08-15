Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Several dogs die after boarding facility floods, about 20 rescued

Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source: WJLA/JOE BISHOP-HENCHMAN/JACOB HENSLEY/CNN)
By WUSA staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WUSA) - A tragedy happened at a dog daycare in the District of Columbia.

It flooded Monday afternoon after a strong storm passed through.

Several dogs died when the water quickly rose in the building.

Employees had to swim out to save themselves, but they were able to rescue about 20 dogs with the help of first responders.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has flooded. A year ago, they were able to get all 50 dogs at the facility to safety during a storm.

A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility...
A first responder is seen carrying a dog Monday after a flood inundated a dog boarding facility in Washington, D.C.(Source: WUSA/CNN)

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui police say they’ve suspended a placard program designed to speed up access into West Maui...
Maui police suspend placard program after ‘non-essential’ people flood distribution sites
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 99 as hundreds remain unaccounted for
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
‘We are mourning’: Agencies pledge more disaster aid as Maui death toll rises to 96
Tropical Storm Greg and Hurricane Fernanda
Tropical Storm Greg on track toward south of islands, while Hurricane Fernanda weakens in E. Pacific
Oprah Winfrey visited a shelter on Maui on Sunday to comfort residents and bring attention to...
Oprah during visit to Maui shelter: It’s critical that aid gets to evacuees quickly

Latest News

Several dogs died during flooding at a dog daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Source:...
Questions raised after several dogs die in flooded boarding facility
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested on Aug. 3.
California judge charged in wife’s murder expected to appear in Los Angeles court
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 99 as hundreds remain unaccounted for
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how