In painstaking process, county to start releasing identities of Lahaina victims

The death toll in the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina rose to 99 on Tuesday, as recovery crews with cadaver dogs continued to search the hardest-hit areas.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders continue to encounter horrific scenes in Lahaina, where America’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century has thrown the state into mourning.

Crews with cadaver dogs report finding the remains of people who spent their last moments huddled together for protection. Groups are behind found on the road, in cars and behind buildings.

Meanwhile, loved ones continue to file into the Family Assistance Center in Kahului.

That’s where people are being asked to report missing loved ones.

First responder teams continue to encounter horrific scenes in Lahaina, the scene of America’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century.

People are also providing DNA samples to help with identification.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said Tuesday three people killed in the Lahaina wildfire have been formally identified so far.

Starting Wednesday, the county will begin to release the identities of those lost.

State Sen. Angus McKelvey, whose district includes West Maui, said there is growing frustration about the response to the wildfire and called on agencies to coordinate their response.

“It’s well meaning, but chaotic,” he said.

This story will be updated.

