Most Maui schools to reopen this week with support for displaced students, staff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most public schools on Maui are set to welcome back students on Wednesday as part of the Department of Education’s phased reopening, following the devastating wildfires that tore through the island.

All except five West Maui schools will reopen.

The DOE said King Kekaulike High, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High remain closed and will reopen when it is safe to return.

The following schools welcomed staff back on Monday, Aug. 13 and will open to students on Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Upcountry Maui

Kalama Intermediate

Haiku Elementary

Kula Elementary

Makawao Elementary

Paia Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

Central Maui

Maui High - The Red Cross evacuation shelter relocated to the South Maui Gymnasium in Kihei on Sunday.

Baldwin High

Maui Waena Intermediate

Iao Intermediate

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Pomaikai Elementary

Puu Kukui Elementary

Waihee Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

South Maui

Kulanihakoi High

Lokelani Intermediate

Kihei Elementary

Kamalii Elementary

The staggered schedule will allow the DOE to assess the damage and staffing capacity to ensure a safe reopening.

DOE said Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School was “damaged beyond repair” in the massive wildfire that decimated the town.

In a letter to families and staff at Lahaina schools, Superintendent Keith Hayashi reminded the community, “You are our priority.”

“Our hearts are heavy, and the road to recovery will be long, but I have faith in our collective strength to support one another and our students. Together, we will heal, we will rebuild, and Lahaina and Maui will thrive once more.”

Hayashi said teachers will continue to be paid while on administrative leave and encouraged that they prioritize taking care of themselves and their loved ones during this time.

The education department also created a dedicated phone line to help answer questions from staff and families.

Mental health support — in person and telehealth counseling — are also being set up for employees and students. Resources can be found here in the meantime.

For students and families who were displaced by the fires and are living outside of Lahaina, DOE said parents have the option to enroll their keiki in a neighborhood school even if their housing situation is temporary.

Starting Aug. 14, families impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to reenroll their children at another public school. Click here for more details.

Students with families who have adequate internet connection can enroll in the DOE’s distance learning program. Click here for more details.

The DOE is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation to support impacted schools. Click here for more information.

