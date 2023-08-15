Lawsuit accuses HECO of negligence in wildfire that devastated Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of what could be a flood of lawsuits connected to the deadly Maui wildfire were filed Monday and the complaints say HECO should be held responsible.

The suits accuse Hawaiian Electric of negligence and that its poles and power lines contributed to the spread of the blaze through Lahaina town.

They say the company failed to properly inspect its poles, did not de-energize its lines with the threat of fire and high winds, and did not properly warn residents and business.

Honolulu firm Davis Levin Livingston has also launched its own independent investigation after receiving a number of complaints from concerned residents.

“As we hear from our people in the field, from poles turning over, lines being live, failure to segment them, the grid, and a number of other issues that either initiated the fire or certainly or contributed to its very, very rapid development,” said Mark Davis, a partner at Davis Levin Livingston.

The firm is also working with attorneys who worked on cases connected to the deadly wildfires in Northern California which accused utility, PG&E of negligence.

Hawaiian Electric says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting emergency response efforts on Maui and restoring power for our customers and communities as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement.

“At this early stage, the cause of the fire has not been determined and we will work with the state and county as they conduct their review.”

