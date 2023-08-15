LATEST: Recovery teams have searched about a third of Lahaina’s hardest-hit areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recovery teams with cadaver dogs have now searched about 32% of Lahaina’s hardest-hit areas, Maui County announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Maui Police Department said four of the 99 people confirmed killed in the wildfire have been officially identified. Their names will be released pending notification of their families.

Additionally, DNA profiles have been obtained from 13 of those who have died.

Family members of the hundreds who remain unaccounted for are asked to the county’s Family Assistance Center, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Community Center.

Here are more of the latest updates:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.