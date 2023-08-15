Tributes
LATEST: Recovery teams have searched about a third of Lahaina’s hardest-hit areas

We'll learn more today about the victims of Hawaii's most tragic hour and hear from survivors.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recovery teams with cadaver dogs have now searched about 32% of Lahaina’s hardest-hit areas, Maui County announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Maui Police Department said four of the 99 people confirmed killed in the wildfire have been officially identified. Their names will be released pending notification of their families.

Additionally, DNA profiles have been obtained from 13 of those who have died.

Family members of the hundreds who remain unaccounted for are asked to the county’s Family Assistance Center, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Community Center.

Here are more of the latest updates:

  • The Lahaina wildfire remains active. Officially say it is still 85% contained.
  • DONATIONS: Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Government officials gave updates on what donations they’re hoping for. Read more here.
  • FEMA HELP: FEMA is providing cash and other assistance to evacuees. Evacuees can apply for the help online, over the phone, via the FEMA app or in-person at shelters.
  • ONLINE RESOURCE HUB: An online, centralized hub called Maui Nui Strong designed to respond to the impacts of the Lahaina and Kula wildfire disaster was launched. The County of Maui site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, and look for support.
  • ROADS: Access to Lahaina town remains closed, but residents can access other areas.
  • UNSAFE WATER: An “unsafe water advisory” remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula residents. Officials say boiling water will not make it safe.
  • DISTRIBUTION SITES: Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza are being used as key distribution sites for food, water and other supplies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

