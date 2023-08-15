He turned 100 and went to pump some iron at his happy place — the gym

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After living an entire century, most people would probably enjoy taking it easy with some light physical activity at most.

But that’s not the case for 100-year-old Walter Lung. He’s a man of few words, but his smile says it all.

Having just joined the unofficial ‘centenarian club’ on Monday, he hit the gym the day after — one of his favorite places to be.

“I love to exercise,” Lung said. “I feel good.”

Once a week, he can be found putting in work with his personal trainer at OrthoSport Hawaii in Niu Valley.

On Tuesday they surprised him with a small celebration and a cake for his milestone birthday. The staff says his positive attitude and mind over matter mentality makes each workout a breeze.

“Everything I threw at him, he’s able and willing to do it. No complaints. But he has a great time is that he does it and has fun,” trainer Travis-Mitchell Ota said.

Born and raised in the islands, Lung has called Hawaii home all his life. His family says he used to love playing tennis in his younger days.

Lung also worked as a dentist for many years, retiring 19 years ago at the age of 81.

So what’s his secret to longevity? It’s not much of a secret in his book.

He says he eats an avocado every day, and goes for a walk around his house or neighborhood.

“Well I love to exercise,” he added.

Those who know admire his dedication.

“Such an honor just to work with someone that age and he’s so inspirational. And its just fun to see what his capabilities are,” Ota said. “But for everyone who thinks,‘I’m ...I’m too old for this’ — No. Just gotta look at Mr. Lung.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.